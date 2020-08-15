Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aemetis stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

