AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,269,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,066. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. AES has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AES by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 31.0% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 1.8% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in AES by 19.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

