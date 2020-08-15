Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Alleghany Corp DE

Alleghany Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134,505 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals makes up about 3.8% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alleghany Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $47,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.3% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 68.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 17.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.82. 1,017,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,606. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.69.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

