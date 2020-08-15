Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALDX. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laidlaw restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.58.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. 507,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,972. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $205.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.28. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 559.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

