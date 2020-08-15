Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $32.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALEC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,134. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative net margin of 556.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.29%. Research analysts expect that Alector will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $41,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,720 shares of company stock worth $705,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alector by 460.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

