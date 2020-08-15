Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 5.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 466.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $325,000.

AMLP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.99. 1,153,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,676,359. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $48.10.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

