Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.05.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE AQN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,567. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,183,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after acquiring an additional 963,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,838,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.