Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by D. B. Root & Company LLC

D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 70.9% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.97. 7,864,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,755,359. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $646.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

