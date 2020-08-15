Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.2% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $53,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.97. 7,864,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,755,359. The firm has a market cap of $646.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.77. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.