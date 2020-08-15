All Sports Market Cap Hits $6.64 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $170,316.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $33.94, $13.77 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $702.73 or 0.05928500 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015639 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $5.60, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $51.55, $20.33, $33.94, $32.15 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

