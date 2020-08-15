Alleghany Corp DE Has $11.09 Million Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Alleghany Corp DE lessened its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943,617 shares during the quarter. Cedar Fair accounts for about 0.9% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alleghany Corp DE owned approximately 0.71% of Cedar Fair worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 185.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.48. 320,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.77. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels.

