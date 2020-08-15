Alleghany Corp DE Sells 119,674 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Alleghany Corp DE lowered its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 119,674 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 3.1% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alleghany Corp DE owned 0.06% of Cigna worth $38,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $183.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,692. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.59.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $31,370,660.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,407 shares of company stock valued at $49,672,819. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

