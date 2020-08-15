Alleghany Corp DE Sells 73,369 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Alleghany Corp DE lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 73,369 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Alleghany Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,987. The company has a market capitalization of $307.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,186 shares of company stock valued at $31,849,251. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

