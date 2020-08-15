Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ABTX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. 46,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,575. The stock has a market cap of $553.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

