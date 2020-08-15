Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,801 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Alliant Energy worth $100,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNT traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $53.77. 688,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,210. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

