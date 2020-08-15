Alloy Resources Limited (ASX:AYR) Insider Andrew Viner Buys 816,250 Shares

Alloy Resources Limited (ASX:AYR) insider Andrew Viner purchased 816,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$24,487.50 ($17,491.07).

Alloy Resources Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of A$0.04 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

Get Alloy Resources alerts:

Alloy Resources Company Profile

Alloy Resources Limited engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Horse Well gold project located in the north-eastern goldfields of Western Australia. The company also holds 100% interest in the Ophara cobalt gold project in the Broken Hill area of New South Wales.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.