Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Alleghany Corp DE’s 8th Largest Position

Alleghany Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100,045 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.2% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.02 on Friday, reaching $1,504.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,490.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,378.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.