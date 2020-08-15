Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,504.63. 1,095,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05. The company has a market cap of $1,023.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,490.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,378.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

