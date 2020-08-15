Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.1% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $12.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,504.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,490.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,378.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.