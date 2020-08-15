AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 223,327 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,327 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,388.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,730,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,929,000 after buying an additional 24,935,058 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,077,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,940,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,462,000 after buying an additional 2,776,884 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after buying an additional 1,729,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after buying an additional 1,697,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,605. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

