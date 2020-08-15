AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,476 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,152,000 after acquiring an additional 807,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,100,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,377,000 after acquiring an additional 694,008 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.35. 3,454,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,056. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.03. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

