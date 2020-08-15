AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,890,000 after purchasing an additional 394,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $313,312,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,710,000 after purchasing an additional 355,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.05. 982,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.