AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF makes up 1.2% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.58. 7,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,487. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $35.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74.

