AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 99.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,277 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

IAU stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.55. 31,392,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,781,703. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

