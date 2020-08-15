AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,650.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 68,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64,326 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.33. 162,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,624. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.90.

