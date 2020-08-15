AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $286,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

CAT traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $139.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

