AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 5,014 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,679. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

