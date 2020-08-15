Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56.

ALTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

