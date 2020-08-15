Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Update

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, an increase of 266.2% from the May 14th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

ACH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 37,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.18. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

