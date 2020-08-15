American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.41. 1,954,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

