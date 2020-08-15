American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American National Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.
American National Insurance stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.90. 866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.63. American National Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.97.
About American National Insurance
American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.
