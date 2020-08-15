American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American National Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

American National Insurance stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.90. 866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.63. American National Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American National Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American National Insurance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,477,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 0.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

