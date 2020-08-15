Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Announces Earnings Results

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 11.18%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $0.39 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Amerigo Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

