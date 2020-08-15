Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. "

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. 169,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.75 million, a PE ratio of 226.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.85.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard Lee sold 17,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $327,722.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,255.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Koo sold 47,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $868,676.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,366,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,266 shares of company stock worth $2,495,230 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,600,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,586,000 after acquiring an additional 852,213 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 198,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 115,918 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,319,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 94,325 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

