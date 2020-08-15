Analysts Anticipate Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Earnings of $5.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post $5.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.85 and the lowest is $5.61. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $8.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.17 to $32.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.36 by ($2.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.72 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $10.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $485.53. The company had a trading volume of 233,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,253. The company has a current ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.40, for a total value of $4,124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,808,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,823,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $1,026,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,395 shares of company stock worth $27,987,405. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

