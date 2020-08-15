Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to post sales of $378.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $371.10 million and the highest is $386.97 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $366.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 202,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,127,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.15. The stock had a trading volume of 497,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,272. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.72 and its 200 day moving average is $250.89.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

