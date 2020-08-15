Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Everest Re Group posted earnings of $3.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $12.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $14.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.15 to $27.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.28. 237,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,661. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.13. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

