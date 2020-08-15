Analysts Expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. CSG Systems International posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

CSGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 24.8% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

