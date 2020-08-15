Analysts Set Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target at $6.06

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Chromadex alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chromadex by 46.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chromadex by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 478.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chromadex stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,714. The company has a market capitalization of $297.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Chromadex has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.