Analysts Set TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Price Target at $9.50

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

MRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded TapImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:MRKR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $93.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TapImmune has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Analysts predict that TapImmune will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

