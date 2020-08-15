Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.10.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 319,817 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 101,495 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

