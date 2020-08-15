Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 31st

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:AIF opened at $12.70 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $15.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.