Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Appian in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.44.

Appian stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.43. 355,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,332. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $190,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,812.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $171,649.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,049.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $1,477,460. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $828,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Appian by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 49.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 250.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

