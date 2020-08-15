Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. 23,412,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,285. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

