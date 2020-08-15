Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.42.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. 23,412,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,285. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

