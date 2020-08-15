Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. 23,412,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,359,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,868,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

