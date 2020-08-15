Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.42.

AMAT stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.62. 23,412,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,285. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

