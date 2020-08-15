Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARMP stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.46. 16,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,128. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

