Arqma 24 Hour Volume Hits $296,544.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 97.9% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a total market cap of $90,772.42 and approximately $296,544.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,855.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.03664689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.73 or 0.02562050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00503745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00768841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00731819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00060574 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015981 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,069,096 coins and its circulating supply is 6,024,552 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

