Ashburton Jersey Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,173 Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.5% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. 10,072,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,399,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

