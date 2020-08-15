Ashburton Jersey Ltd Buys 510 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.4% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.82.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $462.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,120,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,573,489. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $468.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

